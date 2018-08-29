Myanmar 'Genocide': UN Security Council addresses Rohingya crisis

Myanmar has rejected a UN report that has called for top military chiefs to face genocide charges - over last year's violent crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. The UN report found Myanmar's army had acted with 'genocidal' intent. But the country's government says the allegations are false - and Myanmar has 'zero tolerance' for any human rights violations. Nicole Johnston reports. #myanmargenocide #UNSC #rohingya