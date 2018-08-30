Denmark Ghettos: Government to get rid of ghettos by 2030

In Denmark, the government classifies certain residential areas as ghettos. These are neighbourhoods that have large immigrant populations. This year the government is introducing a series of laws to regulate life in those communities, but some residents feel it's another push to make them feel less at home in their own country. Natalie Poy-honen reports from Copenhagen. #copenhagen #denmark #ghettos