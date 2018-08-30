Namibia Genocide: Germany returns remains from 1904-1908 genocide

A massacre of indigenous people in Namibia just over 100 years ago, has been called the first genocide of the 20th century. German imperial troops killed tens of thousands of Nama and Herero people, starting in 1904. Now, Germany has returned the remains of some of those killed. But for descendants of the victims, it's not enough. Suheil Damouny has more. #germany #namibia #namibiagenocide