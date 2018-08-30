August 30, 2018
Jerusalem Protests: Orthodox Jews demonstrate against joining army
Protests against drafting Orthodox Jews into Israel's army are increasing. Demonstrations in March and August turned violent as hundreds of religious Jews blocked roads in Jerusalem. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, they're protesting against what they see as religious persecution and a threat to their way of life. #ultraorthodoxjews #jerusalem #israel
