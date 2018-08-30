Venice Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

Along with Cannes and Berlin, the Venice Film Festival is considered one of the most prestigious of the movie events around the globe... And last year's Golden Lion Award winner, director Guillermo del Toro is back in Venice to head the festival's jury. But with this year's lineup consisting of movies made by filmmakers at the top of their game, it looks like he will have his hands full. To talk more about the festival, Nancy Tartaglione, the International Editor for Deadline Hollywood, joins Showcase from where the film festival is taking place in Venice.