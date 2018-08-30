Kashmir on the edge over Article 35A | North Korea sanctions | Unwelcome in South Korea?

India's top court is set to decide what the future holds for Kashmir when it rules on whether to repeal Article 35A of the constitution which gives residents special benefits. Plus, the UN Security Council is poised to remove some of the sanctions on North Korea that have hindered humanitarian aid delivery. And hundreds of Yemeni refugees face xenophobic protests in South Korea.