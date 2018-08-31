Brexit: Deal or no deal?

The end of the world as we know it? British business doomed by Brexit? We have three business leaders who say Brexit could be brilliant, so what are so many others worrying about? Joining us at the Roundtable is Nick Peters, Editorial Director of The Manufacturer; John Mills, Founder and Chairman of JML, Farzana Baduel, Founder and CEO of Curzon PR; and Andrew Baxter, Managing Director at Europa Worldwide. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.