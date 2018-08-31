August 31, 2018
WORLD
Saudi's New Desert Drifters: Women embrace motorsport after law change
Now that women in Saudi Arabia have been given the right to drive, many are determined to shift things up a gear. Motor sports academies say they have been inundated with requests from female drivers,, and there's one particular discipline they're most interested in. Melinda Nucifora has the details. #desertdrifter #saudiwomen #motorsport
