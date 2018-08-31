August 31, 2018
Do immigrants boost or drain economies?
It's an age-old argument that immigrants take jobs and are a drain on economies. But new research has flipped that on its head, showing that new arrivals in the UK and Sweden actually contribute far more than they take. So why do politicians still insist otherwise? Guests Caglar Ozden – Senior Economist at the World Bank Steven Camarota – Director of Research at the Center for Immigration Studies
