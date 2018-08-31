August 31, 2018
Why is Trump so hostile to the media?
Donald Trump says the media is 'the enemy of the people' and has accused them of producing fake news, sowing distrust and says they can even cause war. Does US media treat Trump unfairly? Or has the US president set himself up as an enemy of credible journalism? Guests Marcela Garcia – Editorial Board Member for the Boston Globe Michael Johns – Leader and Co-founder of the National Tea Party Movement
