Laundry businesses fear tariffs impact | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has extended an olive branch in his trade war with Argentina, Brazil and South Korea, offering them relief from quotas on steel imports, and in Argentina's case, aluminium as well. But the rest of Trump's trade tariffs are still in force on a range of products, including washing machines. The penalties have been welcomed by some major US manufacturers. But others in the laundry business believe they are being hung out to dry. William Denselow reports from New York. And for more on the story, our Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joined us from Paris.