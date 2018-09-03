President Putin softens tone on pension reforms | Money Talks

It is an issue that has united Russians of all political persuasions. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against President Vladimir Putin's plans to raise the retirement age. He said the reform is needed to avoid economic collapse. But the issue has seen his popularity plummet, and as Jessica King reports from Moscow, that prompted Putin to review the planned changes. For more on this story, we spoke to TRT World’s Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas.