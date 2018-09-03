Iranian president fails to calm angry lawmakers | Money Talks

As Iran's economy goes from bad to worse, the country's parliament voted to reject President Hassan Rouhani's explanations for the nation’s economic problems. It was only the second time in Iran's history that a sitting president was summoned before parliament, and Rouhani was bombarded with questions over joblessness, rising food prices and the collapsing currency. Iran also appealed to an international court to put an end to crippling US sanctions, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we spoke to Hooshang Amirahmadi, president and founder of bi-partisan think tank American Iranian Council, in Princeton, New Jersey.