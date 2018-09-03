September 3, 2018
London's canal residents increasing | Money Talks
London's housing shortage is pushing some people off dry land and onto the water. In recent years, the number of people living on the city's hundreds of miles of canal-ways has increased dramatically. Technology has made living on the water easier. But with thousands of people now living on boats, the tide might be turning. Catherine Drew reports from London.
