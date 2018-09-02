Somalia Explosion: School collapses following bombing in Mogadishu

At least six people have died in a car bomb blast in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu. Three were security guards at a government building and three were civilians. Al Shabab militants say they carried out the attack. The blast has destroyed several buildings including a nearby school. Arabella Munro reports. #Somalia #Mogadishu #SomaliaBombing