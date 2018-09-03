Venezuela Migrants: Burials for people dying in poverty in Colombia

Over the last three years, more than one-and- a-half million Venezuelans have left the country, fleeing hyperinflation and food and medical shortages. Some are dying in poverty, and a long way from home. In Colombia, one woman is striving to give migrants a decent burial. Manuel Rueda reports from Riohacha. #VenezuelaCrisis #Maduro #VenezuelaMigrants