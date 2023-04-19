WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli troops shoot and wound several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli military storms Jenin refugee camp, wounding at least seven Palestinians, says Palestine's Health Ministry.
Israeli troops shoot and wound several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
The violence — emanating from decades of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands — has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians.   / Photo: AFP
April 19, 2023

Israeli military have wounded seven Palestinians as they stormed the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said, hours after two Israeli men were wounded by gunfire near a Jewish site in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian ministry reported six people with "minor injuries from live fire" had been taken to Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern West Bank city.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in the Jenin refugee camp, without giving further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli authorities said a suspected Palestinian gunman had wounded two Israeli men in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem after firing at their car.

Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighbourhood, where an AFP news agency journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.

Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the centre of the neighbourhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.

Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim lightly wounded, and Shaare Zedek medical centre said it was treating a man in his 50s in moderate condition.

RelatedIn a first, UN to commemorate Nakba Day

Nearly 100 Palestinians killed

Sheikh Jarrah was the focal point of protests against the expulsion of Palestinian residents by illegal Israeli settler organisations in the build up to and during the May 2021 war between Israel and besieged Gaza.

It is also the site of a weekly Israeli demonstration against the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The violence — emanating from decades of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands — has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

Israel has occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

Some 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers now live in both areas, in settlements regarded as unlawful under international law.

It has enforced a crippling blockade of Palestine's Gaza enclave from land, air and sea since 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.

RelatedAl Quds Day: Thousands hold pro-Palestinian rallies across Middle East
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us