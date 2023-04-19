April 19, 2023
Pilotless Planes: Autonomous planes concept gains popularity
It's hard to imagine anyone willing to travel on a plane that doesn't have a pilot. But, it's a concept that's increasingly becoming a big part of the aerospace industry, particularly because of a huge shortage of pilots. Sandy Huang went to the Singapore Airshow to find out how close we are to seeing pilot-less passenger planes take to the skies.
