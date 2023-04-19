The War in Syria: White House says regime preparing chemical attack

The US has warned the Syrian regime it will pay a "heavy price" if it carries out another chemical weapons attack. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world