GCC vs Media: Interview with David Hearst, Editor in Chief of GCC banned Middle East Eye
Saudi Arabia and its allies that cut ties with Qatar are meeting in Cairo Wednesday to discuss the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf. The meeting coincides with a deadline imposed on Qatar to accept demands set by the four Arab nations or face further sanctions. When we hear about demands to close down Qatar funded media outlets, minds immediately default exclusively to Al Jazeera, but actually news portal, Middle East Eye and other are among those Saudi Arabia wants shut down. David Hearst is the Editor in Chief of Middle East Eye tells why.
April 19, 2023
