WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gulen charter schools under US scrutiny
The Gulen organisation's attempt to launch a fifth charter school in New Jersey was denied after the Board of Education said it had used fraudulent and forged petitions to show community support. Gulen charter schools have frequently exploited visa procedures to bring in supporters of the movement to teach at its schools. These teachers are then paid higher salaries than their local counterparts and are then illegally taxed by the movement to generate funds for its operations. Fethullah Gulen's organisation, designated as the FETO terror group by Turkey, has established itself worldwide, through a network of followers and organisations. Gulen, who lives under self-imposed exile in the US, is wanted by Turkey's government. It accuses him of masterminding a failed coup in 2016. Details about Gulen's operations in the United States are relatively unknown, but some of their schools have recently come under scrutiny. Ediz Tiyansan has this report from New York. A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Gulen charter schools under US scrutiny
April 19, 2023
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us