Picture This: Amarnath pilgrimage

Hindu pilgrims continue to visit the Amarnath Temple in Indian administered Kashmir. They do so under police escort for fear of being attacked. Militants recently opened fire on a bus full of worshipers, killing and injuring several people. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world