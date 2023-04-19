That Night In July: Turkey's failed coup

On the night of July 15th 2016, Turkey saw the worst terror yet inflicted on its citizens: a coup attempt that left hundreds dead. This is their story.​ A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world