One on One Express: Fikret Ozer, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar

TRT World's Soraya Lennie's One on One interview with Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Fikret Ozer on Qatar diplomatic crisis and Turkey's stance on it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world