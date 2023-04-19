July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview with Galip Dalay on the events of last year's coup attempt

Galip Dalay is the research director at the Al Sharq Forum and talks to TRT World on the events of the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world