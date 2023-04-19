April 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview with Hakki Ocal on the events of last year's coup attempt
Hakki Ocal, Milliyet newspaper political editor, talks to TRT World on the events of the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Interview with Hakki Ocal on the events of last year's coup attempt
Explore