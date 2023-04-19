A Night of Defiance:Hundreds of thousands commemorate July 15 coup

In Istanbul, hundreds of thousands gathered on the iconic July 15th Martyrs Bridge to mark the one year anniversary. TRT World's Sara Firth shows us the emotional scenes as people remembered those two hundred and forty nine people who lost their lives that day for their country. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world