Israel-Palestine Tensions: 13 Palestinians wounded at Al Aqsa compound

Israeli police have fired tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets outside Al Aqsa Mosque, injuring at least 13 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. Tensions in the area have been high since Israel installed metal detectors at the entrance to the holy site. On Tuesday morning, Israeli authorities removed the metal detectors but kept surveillance cameras to monitor worshipers. Nafisa Latic reports