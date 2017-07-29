Strait Talk: Explainer - Did Israel expect the blowback on the Al Aqsa Mosque?

In the recent clashes in Al Aqsa over the installation of the metal detector gates, Israel received a blowback over what they called 'security measures'. Did Israel expect this blowback or was it an acceptable cost, Strait Talk producer Aisha Jamal explains. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.