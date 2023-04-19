April 19, 2023
Refugee Crisis: Thousands of people try to reach Europe weekly
The UN Migration Agency says thousands of people have died since January attempting sea crossings from North Africa to Europe. And thousands more have been reported missing. And as Nick Davies Jones reports, for the families left behind, there's only one question: Where are they?
