Roundtable: Antiobiotic resistance

The overuse of antibiotics has been likened to a slow-motion tsunami. A wave of devastation that according to some, could annihilate human populations. Are we entering a post-antibiotic world? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world