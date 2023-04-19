Venezuela on the Edge: Latin American leaders to pressure Caracas

Neighbouring countries have slammed the new congress. The Colombian President said it represents a 'destruction of democracy' in Venezuela. Peru has added to the condemnation - calling Maduro a dictator. Foreign ministers from across the region are expected to meet in Lima next week to discuss how to put pressure on Caracas to restore democracy. Arabella Munro looks at Venezuela's deteriorating relationships with its neighbours