Money Talks: New York restaurant serves dishes made of gold

It is something of a cliche but New York City is a melting pot of world cuisine. It has more than 75 Michelin-starred restaurants. So eateries have to try harder than ever to stand out from the crowd. Some of them add a little extra sparkle on their menu. Jade Barker went to check out some very decadent dishes. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world