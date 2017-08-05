Strait Talk: Russia’s sale of S-400 to Turkey is making the US uncomfortable. Why?

For a year now, Ankara has been negotiating with Moscow to the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. A deal that's raising eyebrows among its allies, Aishe Jamal explains. Turkey is located in a dangerous neighborhood with danger spilling over into its borders. That's why Turkey needs its most capable defenses. Despite being the second largest army in the NATO, Turkey doesn't have its own air defense system. For a year now, Ankara has been negotiating with Moscow to the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.