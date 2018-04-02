The Francis Ngannou story: From homeless to UFC heavyweight

Francis Ngannou is a powerhouse in mixed martial arts. But the journey of how he got to the top, is a story of determination, heart and charity. Samantha Johnson went to Paris to speak to two people who made a big impact on his life, and who knew him before he catapulted onto the UFC stage. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. (Footage courtesy of MMAfactory & La Chorba Foundation)