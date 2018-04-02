Roundtable: Gender pay gap

What does gender have to do with how much someone should earn? In many industries, women are still trailing behind their male colleagues. In the 21st century, why are some women still paid less than men? When Britain's public broadcaster the BBC revealed the names of its staff earning over $195,000, just five of the top 20 earners were women - three in the top ten. It's a theme echoed in workplaces across the world. But why? In the EU, the average pay gap between men and women is 16 percent. It's about the same in the United States. What will it take to even up the balance?