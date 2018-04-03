Money Talks: Online streaming services threaten UK cinemas

The clash of the on-screen superheroes has becoming more intense. Netflix tries to repeat the success Disney has had with its Marvel franchise. The video streaming service has bought Scottish comics publisher Millarworld. But the rise of video streaming services such as Netflix is happening at the expense of audience numbers at cinemas. Streaming services are predicted to overtake box office spending in the UK in just a few years. But as Amber Austin-Wright reports, for loyal film fanatics, there is nothing quite like a good old fashioned night at the pictures.