Refugee Crisis: Life in limbo for refugees arriving in Catania

Crossing the Mediterranean to Italy is now by far the most used sea route for Europe-bound refugees. More than 180-thousand migrants and refugees landed on Italian shores in 2016. And more than 90-thousand have already arrived this year. Catania, on the Island of Sicily, is one of the main ports of call. In the first part of a four-part series on refugees, our reporter Abubakr Al-Shamahi explores the conditions they face in Sicily, and why there's a growing backlash among locals.