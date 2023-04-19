The War in Syria: Seven White Helmets shot dead in Idlib province

Unidentified gunmen have killed seven members of the Syrian civil defence group, the White Helmets, in the country's northwest. Staci Bivens has more on the first attack of its kind against these volunteers.