Picture This: Marcus Garvey

17th August marks the birthday of one of the most influential black leaders in history. Marcus Garvey masterminded the ‘Back to Africa’ movement and advocated Black Nationalism. Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela are just some of the figures that he has inspired. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world