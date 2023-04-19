The War in Syria: Border city copes with consequences of war

Since the war in Syria began, the Turkish border city of Kilis has come under frequent rocket attacks from territory that was previously held by Daesh. Operation Euphrates Shield has ended those attacks. But as Francis Collings reports, with the war raging on across the border, people in the area are still on edge. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world