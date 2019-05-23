Off The Grid - Jarablus rising from the ashes

Award winner: Outstanding Documentary Production at BroadcastPro Middle East Awards, Dubai 2017 An exclusive report on the Syrian city of Jarablus, which is rebuilding itself a year after the city was liberated from Daesh Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Mouhssine Ennaimi, Alican Ayanlar, Semir Sejfovic, Oguz Atabas