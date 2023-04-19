My Story: Al Hassan Abdulai, Farmer, Cleric of Kojope' Ghana

This year, an estimated 1.2 million Muslims from across the globe will take part in the pilgrimage. A farmer from Ghana tells us about his unique journey to Mecca. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world