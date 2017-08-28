Strait Talk: Explainer on World's Humanitarian Crisis

Strait Talk producer Aishe Jamal explains the current state of world when it comes to humanitarian crisis. Earlier this year, the United Nations reported that the world is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II. Millions across the world are on the edge of starvation, and few countries are paying attention