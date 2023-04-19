Myanmar Tensions: Interview with Kyaw Win, the Director of Burma Human Rights Network in UK

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh, in the wake of what has been described as the worst violence against the minority group in five years. Myanmar security forces have intensified attacks against the Rohingya. The UN called for neighbouring country's to grant those fleeing the violence refuge. Bangladesh offered to join Myanmar's action against insurgents in Rakhine state. Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to intervene. For more on this, Kyaw Win, the founder and Executive Director of Burma Human Rights Network. joined us live from London.