Money Talks: Brexit threatens Belgium's fishing operations

As Brexit negotiations enter a third round, the British government has announced it's pulling out of the London Fisheries Convention. The agreement has allowed European fishermen to operate in UK waters since 1964, but this looks all set to change. Environment Minister Michael Gove says Britain will take back control of its own waters. But fishermen in Belgium say the decision could cost them their livelihoods. Elena Casas reports from the port of Ostend and for more, Kevin Ozebek joins us from Brussels.