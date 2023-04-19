Rohingya Crisis: Interview with Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh - Part 2

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus joins us from Bangladesh and speaks on Rohingya crisis - Part 2. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world