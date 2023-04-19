Myanmar Violence: UN warns of "ethnic cleansing" against Rohingya

Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein's statement came before UN said roughly 370, 000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since August. TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world