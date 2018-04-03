Roundtable: Reporting Terrorism

In the event of a terrorist attack, people turn to the media for information. But in reporting on terrorism are the journalists not simply observers, but part of the problem? There are those who think that when it comes to violence on our streets, the media makes matters worse by sensationalist reporting and excess coverage - which in turn creates public hysteria and triggers further attacks. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World .