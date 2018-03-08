WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bigger Than Five: Time For Change at the UN? - Part two
Bigger Than Five looks at the state of the United Nations - asking what reforms are needed for it to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. The world is changing. New rivalries and alliances are being formed and the era of two major superpowers is long gone. The USA is prioritising a new nationalism and abandoning international agreements. China and Russia are deepening ties. The diplomatic sands of the Middle East are shifting in unexpected ways. And throughout all this - the United Nations is engaged in a struggle to stay relevant - a struggle perhaps for its very survival. The calls for major changes are growing louder. How the UN responds could decide its fate - and have lasting importance for our world. James Champion, Executive Producer of Bigger Than Five says, “The calls for major reforms at the UN are growing louder. How it responds could have lasting importance for our world. Bigger Than Five will examine the failures and successes of the United Nations and ask what the future could hold.” The programme host, Ghida Fakhry commented, “As world citizens we all have a stake in how effective the UN is. This is a subject that really matters for so many people. So we'll be putting tough questions to UN insiders and getting expert opinions on what comes next.” Bigger Than Five deals with global conflicts and crisis. On this special show, Fakhry questions whether there is injustice at the heart of the UN? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #UN #UnitedNations #UNchange
Bigger Than Five: Time For Change at the UN? - Part two
March 8, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us